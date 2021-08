epa09291096 American Airlines aircrafts, both are Boeing 737-823, with tail numbers N857NN (front) and N846NN (back), are seen on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 June 2021. American Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights over the past weekend and will be cancelling more flights in the coming weeks due to staffing shortages. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER