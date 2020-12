epa08897557 Defendant Stephan Balliet returns to the courtroom after he left on his own wish before the start of his trial on charges of murder because of a terror attack in Halle, the Magdeburg Regional Court in Magdeburg, Germany, 21 December 2020. The court on 21 December sentenced German neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet to life with subsequent preventive detention after finding him guilty of two counts of murder and more than 50 counts of attempted murder. Balliet went on rampage shooting and killed two people on 09 October 2019 in front of the synagogue and a Kebab shop in Halle during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER / POOL