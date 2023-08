January 20, 2021, Orlando, Florida, USA: Proud Boys organizer JOSEPH RANDALL BIGGS, 37, walks from the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse after a court hearing about his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While Biggs left the Capitol without arrest on Jan. 6, he admitted to being present at the Capitol and entering the building in an interview with FBI agents on January 18. Biggs denied both forcing his way into the capitol or having any knowledge that others would storm the building. 'Biggs informed the interviewing agent that the doors of the Capitol were wide open when he made entry into the building,' the affidavit said. (Credit Image: © Sam Thomas/Orlando SentinelTNS via ZUMA Wire)