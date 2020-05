Violențe în Chile din cauza foametei provocate de criza COVID-19

epaselect epa08431062 People clash with police during a protest for lack of food, during the State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe decreed by Chilean President, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile 18 May 2020. Around a hundred residents of El Bosque, a town on the outskirts of Santiago, protested this Monday to denounce the lack of food and poverty they suffer due to the quarantine decreed by the Government to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN SILVA