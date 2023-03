epa10530257 Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf watch destroyed vehicles during clashes with police, as party leader Imran Khan is due to appear in a case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 18 March 2023. Police launched an operation at Khan's residence to remove camping protesters who had prevented his arrest and clashed with security forces repeatedly over the past week, as Khan traveled to Islamabad on 18 March, to appear before a court in a case related to gifts he received during his term. Former premier Imran Khan was removed from office last year through a vote of no confidence, which Khan blamed on a US move to expel him from power. He later claimed that it was former Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Bajwa who conspired with the opposition to oust him. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD