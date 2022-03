epa09834222 A handout photo made available by the official website of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows Russian cosmonauts, commander ?leg ?rtemyiv (C), flight engineers Denis ?atveev (R) and Sergei Korsakov (L), members of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), walk prior to the launch the Russian Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 18 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES