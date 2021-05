Controversata moschee din Piața Taksim, inaugurată de Erdogan în ziua aniversării protestelor care i-au zguduit guvernul

epa09233083 People pray at the Friday prayer in front of the newly built Taksim Mosque at Taksim Square, during the opening ceremony of the mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2021. The construction of the mosque, which was built in Taksim square, one of the most important squares of Istanbul, started in 2016. The mosque has a total capacity of four thousand people. Regarding the complex, which is of symbolic importance for Turkish President Erdogan, who he said on 27 May, 'For years, since my childhood, they have said 'you cannot do it. But God has destined us (to build) this'. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA