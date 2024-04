Residents of the Christiania neighbourhood jointly dig up the cobblestones at Pusher Street, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 6, 2024, to officially mark the closure of the street. Copenhagen's libertarian Christiana neighbourhood, an old hippie paradise tainted in recent years by drug trafficking violence, is clearing out its famous Pusher Street, where cannabis used to be sold freely. In late August, the so-called Christianite residents decided to close the street, known for its hashish stalls, after the fourth murder in three years shattered the image of a free-spirited and peaceful community. Profimedia Images