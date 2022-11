epa10291787 An undated combination photo released on 07 November 2022 by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean military firing missiles in a military operation in response to US-South Korea combined air drills in undisclosed locations in North Korea. According to KCNA, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conducted corresponding military operations to Vigilant Storm, US-South Korea combined air drills, from 02 to 05 November. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY