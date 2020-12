November 16, 2020, New York, USA: (NEW) Moderna announced a 94.5% efficient Covid-19 Vaccine. November 16, 2020, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Preliminary studies released on Monday morning (16) show that Moderna's potential vaccine against Covid-19 is about 94.5% effective in preventing the new coronavirus. The immunizer is in the third phase of clinical tests, the last before the approval of regulatory agencies to be applied to the population. The company will seek USA FDA (regulatory authority) approval in few weeks as the Covid-19 cases increased all around the world...Credit: Niyi Fote /Thenews2. (Credit Image: © Niyi Fote/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Wire)