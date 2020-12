epa08841180 Visitors to Kabukicho at Shinjuku, Japan's biggest entertainment area, enjoy their night life in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike requested again on 25 November 2020 to restaurants serving alcohol to shorten their operating hours until 22:00 from 28 November to 17 December 2020. Tokyo has seen an increased in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA