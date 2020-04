epa08350422 Workers in protective suits disenfect public places as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 disease in Krotoszyn, southtern Poland, 08 April 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/TOMASZ WOJTASIK POLAND OUT