epa08971550 Dozens of ambulances with patients wait outside Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon to leave the patients in the hospital emergency room, Lisbon, Portugal, 28 January 2021. The Centro Hospitalar Lisboa Norte (CHLN) reports that this emergency service of the Santa Maria Hospital 'has registered peaks of affluence', that 'almost half of the users are transported by ambulance.' EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ