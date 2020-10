epa08715226 A healthcare worker cares for COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Na Bulovce hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 October 2020. Czech Republic had record rise in COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, increase in newly detected infections exceeded 3,000 for the second time since the beginning of the spread of the disease in the Czech Republic in March. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK