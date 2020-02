epa08237401 A person walks near a sign that reads 'offices closed' in the Codogno , in Lodi, northern Italy, 22 February 2020. The emergency room of Codogno hospital, where several cases of coronavirus positive patients are hospitalized, will be closed at least until 02 March. Reports state a woman of Milan's Lombardy region died of disease COVIDF-19 on 22 February becoming the second death in Italy of coronavirus after a man died on 21 February. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER