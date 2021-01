Românii morți și de alte boli: COVID-19 este responsabil pentru cel puțin 26.000 de vieți pierdute în primele nouă luni ale pandemiei

epa08953556 Healthcare workers care for COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation (ICU) at University Hospital Kralovske Vinohrady in Prague, Czech Republic, 20 January 2021. COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the epidemic infected over 900.000 people in Czech Republic and over 14.800 people have died. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK