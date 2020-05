epa08353166 Moroccan seasonal workers wearing face masks harvest lettuce on a field in Murcia, southeastern Spain, 09 April 2020. The Spanish government has approved a decree to temporarily allow unemployed people to collect their benefits payments while performing farm work at the same time in order to mitigate the current shortage in the labor power supply needed to harvest fruits and vegetables amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MARCIAL GUILLEN