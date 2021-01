Mosque trustee and funeral assistant Mohammed Zahid unwraps a stack of new coffins placed beside refrigeration units (L) inside a temporary mortuary set up in the car park of Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, central England on April 19, 2020, during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Zahid, whose role at the mosque normally involves assisting with funeral arrangements, as well as being a trustee, is helping to coordinate the operation of the temporary mortuary set up to deal with the pressure of the COVID-19 outbreak alongside the mosque's funeral director. The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from the coronavirus has risen by 596 to 16,060, according to daily health ministry figures on April 19.,Image: 514293588, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no