Cum a ajuns Austria în situația dramatică de a impune nu doar un lockdown național, dar și vaccinare obligatorie

epa08788830 Protesters during a demonstration against the measures of the Austrian government to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Vienna, Austria, 31 October 2020. Austrian government will further strict measures to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER