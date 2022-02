epa07496963 Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations speaks at a Security Council meeting on the situation on Venezuela at United Nations headquarters, in New York, New York USA, 10 April 2019. Venezuelan officials said they were ready to receive international aid following a meeting with the Red Cross chief, as the Latin American nation plunged into a new round of blackouts. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY