Cum a reușit China să oprească varianta Delta, prin politica „zero cazuri Covid”

epa09423008 People wearing masks for protection walk on the street in Shanghai, China, 21 August 2021. On 21 August, Shanghai city health authorities reported 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. In this latest round of outbreak at Pudong Airport, all 5 cases are workers from the international cargo aircraft operating area. About 120 close contacts of the infected airport workers were placed into quarantine, along with hundreds of other people considered secondary contacts. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI