epa09189749 A Colonial Pipeline facility in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 10 May 2021. A cyberattack forced the shutdown of 5,500 miles of Colonial Pipeline's sprawling interstate system, which carries gasoline and jet fuel from Texas to New York. The FBI confirmed that Darkside ransomware is responsible for the attack that compromised the Atlanta-based pipeline company. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO