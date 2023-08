A man reacts standing at the grave of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash two months after launching his brief rebellion, at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.,Image: 801321901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Yevgeny Prigozhin