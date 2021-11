epa09599123 People leave a tent carrying food at the transport and logistics center near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border, in the Grodno region, Belarus, 23 November 2021. Asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants from the Middle East arrived at the Belarusian-Polish checkpoint of Bruzgi-Kuznica aiming to cross the border. Thousands of people who want to obtain asylum in the European Union have been trapped at low temperatures at the border since 08 November. EPA-EFE/STRINGER