epa08641349 A worker assembles the new Mercedes S-class during a press event for the opening of the Factory 56 production slated line in Sindelfingen, Germany, 02 September 2020. The German car manufacturer's newly built production complex for the new S-class covers an area of roughly 30 soccer fields. According to the company, it operates carbon neutral and fully digitalized. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND