epa05701740 Workers built a house in Bremerhaven, northern Germany, 06 January 2017. The number of persons resident in Germany and in employment in 2016 rose one per cent to 43.4 million on annual average, one per cent more than in 2015. German Federal Statistics Authority STATIS said Germany has the second lowest unemployment rate of all EU member states, behind the Czech Republic. At the same time, German industrial production increased to 54.9 points in last quarter of 2016 with PMI purchasing manager index increasing to 55.6 points in December 2016 from November's figures of 54.3 points. EPA/DAVID HECKER