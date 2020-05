epa08437646 Rescue workers search for the bodies or survivors amid wreckage of the passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, after it crashed on a residential colony, in Karachi, Pakistan, 22 May 2020. A Pakistan International Airlines passenger flight with over 100 people on board crashed on 22 May as it was about to land near a residential area close to the airport in the port city of Karachi, a civil aviation official said. Rescue workers reportedly spot the Black Box. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER