🚨🇷🇺#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Multiple large earthquakes have struck Northern pacific of Russia ⚡️7.3 Magnitude has struck followed by four or five large earthquakes ⚡️6.3, 5.4, 5.0 Magnitude quakes in the last hour they have triggered tsunami warnings in the western Pacific region… pic.twitter.com/ZyfM8WY6yq