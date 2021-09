epa09054509 Damages are seen in a church in Koutsochero village, near Larissa city, Thessaly, central Greece, 05 March 2021, after a new strong earthquake that shook the wider region of Thessaly last night. An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Elassona in central Greece at 20:38 on 04 March, the National Observatory of Athens' Institute of Geodynamics reported. The new quake's epicenter was 16km southwest from Elassona proper, close to Larissa. Meanwhile, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki stated that this 'is almost a twin earthquake to the one measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale which shook the region on midday 03 March, while the revised estimate of this fresh tremor might be even higher'. EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS