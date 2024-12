🚨⚡️STRONG EARTHQUAKE MAG 7.0 OFF THE COAST OF CALIFORNIA, #USA



The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km and 56 km from Fortuna. Tremors were felt in #California and #Oregon.

⚠️#Tsunami warning has been issued for the coasts of California and Oregon#earthquake pic.twitter.com/vBgnS5GD0W