04.05.2023 Russian military police sappers check an area around a bridge over the Molochna River between Melitopol and the village of Kostyantynivka that was restored after it was partially blown up on December 12, 2022, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region territory, that has accessed Russia. Two supports of the bridge were damaged during the attack, with the span partly collapsed by the blast.,Image: 774124700, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no