A US long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber, the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress (L) being shadowed by a Russian twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft Su-27 (R) during the BALTOPS 2017 exercises over the Baltic see, Poland, 09 June 2017. The aircrafts lifted off from the Powidz Air Base in central Poland. BALTOPS is an annually recurring multinational exercise designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability, as well as demonstrate resolve of allied and partner forces to defend the Baltic region. Participating nations include Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United State. EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT