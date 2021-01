De ce Danemarca are cea mai eficientă campanie de vaccinare din UE, de peste două ori mai rapidă decât cea din România

epa08905690 Jytte Margrete Frederiksen (83) is being vaccinated as one of the first Danes in Ishoej, 27 December 2020. The vaccinations were administered by Doctor Tomas Johanson. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen followed the vaccination via videolink from Marienborg in Denmark. All vaccinations in Denmark started simultaneously at 09:00 (CET) on 27 December all over the country. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT