epa08617752 People ride the Metro wearing face masks, shortly after midnight, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 22 August 2020. The Danish government's demand for face mask or visor in public transport to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was launched 22 August 2020. The demand includes all public transport, buses, trains, metro and light rail, as well as stations and stops. EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson DENMARK OUT