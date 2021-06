epa03811129 (FILE) An undated file photo from the year 2000 shows the death chamber inside the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas. The chamber is where the State of Texas executes prisoners by lethal injection. According to news reports on 02 August 2013, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark said that the state's supply of pentobarbital would end in September. Pentobarbital is a drug used in executions in Texas, since July 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK