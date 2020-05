epa08444333 A photo illustration shows the French mobile phone application (app) StopCOVID, developped to trace peope who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease, in Paris, France, 26 May 2020. The French government aim to roll out the controversial tracing application on 02 June, which has raised questions in regards to privacy laws, and will be the subject of a parliamentary debate on 27 May 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON