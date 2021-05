epa09176749 Indian medical staffs carry oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a government hospital in Kolkata, eastern India, 04 May 2021. State government imposed a new partial lockdown order for the next one month to combat coronavirus infections in Kolkata. According to the Indian Ministry of Health, India recorded 357,229 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY