Ultimele detalii despre campania de de vaccinare anti-COVID în România: ”Cel puțin 1.000.000 de doze ar trebui să fie livrate în prima tranșă”

epa08836974 A handout photo dated 20 November 2020 and made available by the Oxford University 23 November 2020, showing a vial with vaccine developed jointly by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Oxford, United Kingdom. The Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has an average efficacy of 70.4 per cent in preliminary results, Oxford University/AstraZeneca announced on 23 November 2020, and can be stored in a standard fridge. EPA-EFE/OXFORD UNIVERSITY / JOHN CAIRNS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES