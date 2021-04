Devastată de COVID, Brazilia se confruntă cu o nouă tragedie națională: foametea

epaselect epa09153310 Volunteers from the 'Covid sem Fome' (Covid without Hunger) distribute food to poor people in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 April 2021 (Issued 22 April 2021). Hundreds of people who live on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, or who have ended up there because of the pandemic, receive at least one plate of food a day in the city center, a figure much lower than a year ago for the decline in donations. 'Covid sem Fome' a volunteer project that emerged in April last year, when Brazil went into total confinement to stop the spread of the virus, works from sun to shade so that every day about 200 people in vulnerability conditions, have something to eat. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho