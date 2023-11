Italy, Rome, Vatican, 2023/11/26. Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer, from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go later this week to Dubai for the climate change conference. Francis skipped his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, a day after the Vatican said he was suffering from a mild flu. Photograph by VATICAN MEDIA / Catholic Press Photo-Catholic Press Photo / ipa-agenc - //IPAPRESSITALY_IPA_Agency_IPA41871009/Credit:Vatican Media/IPA/SIPA. Profimedia Images