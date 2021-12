epa09083628 Ugur Sahin, co-founder of the vaccine developer BioNTech, gives his acceptance speech Grand Cross of Merit with Star of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, awarded with by the German President at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 19 March 2021. The couple is being honored for their tireless efforts in the field of mRNA technology research. Within a very short time, they succeeded in developing and obtaining approval for a vaccine against Covid-19, thus making a decisive contribution to containing the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Andreas Gora / POOL