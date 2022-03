epa09794142 The Gazprom Germany headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 01 March 2022. Since the early morning hours of 24 February 2022, the territory of Ukraine is under attack of Russia. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Gazprom is a Russian energy company. The Russian state possesses more than 50 percent of shares in the company. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN