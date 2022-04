Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (C), walks to his seat past US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde (R) at the start of the North Atlantic Council roundtable of NATO Foreign Ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 7, 2022. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on April 7, 2022, called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the heavy weaponry it needs to fight Russia's invading forces. NATO has refused to send troops to intervene in the fighting in non-member Ukraine, but has been sending crucial weaponry including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.,Image: 680843476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia