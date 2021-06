epa09267577 A Carabinieri helicopter flies over a house as special unit officers take position in Ardea, near Rome, Italy, 13 June 2021. The man who allegedly shot and killed two brothers and an elderly person who was passing by bicycle this morning in Ardea, has barricaded himself for more than three hours. A negotiator is at work, but the suspect doesn't seem to be responding. On site are members of the API (first intervention team) task force of the Provincial Command of Rome. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI