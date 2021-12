epa09617826 Handout picture provided by the District Secretary for the Environment of Bogota that shows a tarantula seized at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia, 02 December 2021. Colombian authorities seized 232 tarantulas, a scorpion with seven young, nine spider eggs and 67 cockroaches that were bound for Germany. The specimens were carried in a suitcase by two German citizens who said it was for 'academic' and 'research' purposes. EPA-EFE/Secretary for the Environment HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES