epa02780133 (FILES) Formula One boss British Bernie Ecclestone (C) and his daughters Tamara (R) and Petra (L) Ecclestone, seen at the paddock before the 2011 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit, in Monaco, 29 May 2011. The most expensive home for sale in the United States has been sold to a Formula 1 heiress, The Wall Street Journal reported on 14 June 2011. The home in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills neighbourhood had been put up for sale by the widow of legendary Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling more than two years ago. EPA/VINCENT DAMOURETTE