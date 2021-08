epa09304702 Former US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, USA, 26 June 2021. The rally is Trump's first since his supporters' January 6 deadly attack on the US Capitol, and marks the beginning of his campaign against 10 House Republicans, including Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol events. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL