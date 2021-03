epa09024051 Protesters and police brawl during a protest demanding a new parliamentary election to be called, near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 19 February 2021. Police detained some 20 people during the protest by opposition activists who have been protesting for several months against alleged rigged October 2020 parliamentary elections. The previous day, Georgia's Prime Minister Gakharia announced his resignation on 18 February 2021 over plans to arrest opposition leader Melia. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE