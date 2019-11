epa08032340 (FILE) - South Korean K-pop star Jung Joon-young (C-R) arrives at the Seoul District Court in Seoul, South Korea, 21 March 2019 (reissued 29 November 2019). K-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were sentenced on 29 November to six and five years in jail respectively on charges of gang raping a drunk women. Jung Joon-young was also charged with filming the sexual assaults and distributing the footage on a group chat. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO