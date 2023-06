A view of the Old City of Dubrovnik, called The 'Pearl of the Adriatic'. Old City of Dubrovnik is situated on the Dalmatian coast, became an important Mediterranean sea power from the 13th century onwards and it is now the focus of a major restoration programme co-ordinated by UNESCO. - Karol Serewis / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_ks_20220830_vod_026/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2304291555,Image: 772753010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no